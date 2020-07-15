Covid-19: Japan donates $ 4.8m medical aid to Morocco

Japan has provided emergency medical aid worth US$ 4.8 million (46.5 million DH) to Morocco to deal with the Covid-19.The grant agreement was signed by the Moroccan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, and the Japanese Ambassador to Morocco, Shinozuka Takashi.

This aid consists of medical equipment intended for provincial hospitals (mobile digital radiography devices, ultrasound systems, radiography systems, CT scanners).

As a reminder, Tokyo has also mobilized more than five million DH ($ 1 = 9.6 DH) through cooperation with UNICEF in Morocco to help finance targeted interventions aimed at preventing the transmission of the disease and the mitigation of the impact of the epidemic.