International › APA

Happening now

Covid-19: Kenyan leader extends nighttime curfew

Published on 28.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the extension by another 60 days a nationwide curfew in a bid to stem the tide of the coronavirus outbreak in Kenya.In an address to the Kenyan nation President Kenyatta said the extended will last until November.

Under a presidential directive, the revised curfew hours will be from 11 PM to 4 AM.

The ban prohibiting the sale of alcohol in bars will be lifted as from Tuesday. 

While bars are allowed to open they will close by 10pm daily, according to new regulations.

Kenya currently has 38, 115 cases and 691 deaths from COVID-19.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top