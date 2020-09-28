Covid-19: Kenyan leader extends nighttime curfew

Published on 28.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the extension by another 60 days a nationwide curfew in a bid to stem the tide of the coronavirus outbreak in Kenya.In an address to the Kenyan nation President Kenyatta said the extended will last until November.

Under a presidential directive, the revised curfew hours will be from 11 PM to 4 AM.

The ban prohibiting the sale of alcohol in bars will be lifted as from Tuesday.

While bars are allowed to open they will close by 10pm daily, according to new regulations.

Kenya currently has 38, 115 cases and 691 deaths from COVID-19.