Covid-19: Kenyan schools poised to resume amid strict regulations

Published on 25.09.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Kenyan health officials have vowed that strict safety regulations will be in place ahead of the reopening of schools next month.Schools in Kenya are set to re-open in phases between October 5 and 19 five months after they were forced to shut down as the global pandemic hit the East African country hard. 

Speaking on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said strict protocols will be observed before and after schools re-open.

He said learners will be given time to get used to the regulations before schools begin functioning normally again.

Under a set a proposals from the health ministry to Kenyan education stakeholders students will be managed against the backdrop of the implementation of Covid-19 protocols.

Kenya’s coronavirus cases are currently at 38,348.

