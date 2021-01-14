COVID-19: Lesotho on 14-day total lockdown

Lesotho on Thursday entered the first day of a two-week total lockdown imposed by the government earlier this week in response to a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.The lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Tuesday, came into force at midnight on Thursday.

The lockdown means that everyone should stay at home and only those in essential services such as health, financial and funeral sectors as well as food and fuel suppliers would be allowed to operate during the next 14 days.

There would be no in-country travel allowed, except for medical reasons or to purchase food and fuel.

There would be no outbound travel for Basotho until January 28, except for those who have visas for the countries they were travelling to as well as negative COVID-19 certificates.

No foreigners would be allowed into Lesotho during the same period, according to the lockdown measures.

A maximum of 10 people would be allowed at funerals while all other public gatherings are banned until January 28.

The total lockdown comes as Lesotho has witnessed a surge in infections during the past week, with average daily cases jumping from 100 to 800.

The country has so far recorded more than 5,900 COVID-19 cases and 85. deaths since April 2020.