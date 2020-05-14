Covid-19 lockdown: Abidjan schools to reopen on May 25

Primary, secondary and higher educational institutions in Abidjan and its suburbs will reopen from Monday, May 25, 2020 after over two months of closure, the National Security Council (CNS) announced Thursday after a meeting chaired by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.“After examining the evolution of the pandemic, important decisions have been taken for Greater Abidjan: the reopening of pre-school, primary, secondary and higher education institutions from Monday, May 25, 2020,” the minutes of the meeting read.

Several other decisions, including maintaining the isolation of Greater Abidjan until May 31, were taken by the NSC.

Last week, the Minister of National Education, Technical Education and Vocational Training, Kandia Camara, announced the gradual resumption of school in the interior of the country from May 18.

It also announced on this occasion the vacation of kindergarten kids whose “programme was almost completed” when schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, the Ivorian authorities decided to close pre-school, primary, secondary and higher educational institutions to combat the spread of Covid-19 in Cote d’Ivoire.

To date, the country has recorded 1, 912 cases of Covid-19, 902 recoveries and 24 deaths.