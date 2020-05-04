Covid-19: Madagascar bets on Artemesia’s economic potential

Thanks to its high market value Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina is promoting the cultivation of Artemisia which is used in his country to cure coronavirus.Madagascar has drawn Artemisia from its pharmacopoeia to manufacture Covid-Organics, prescribed as a preventive and curative treatment.

And it is the head of state himself who is promoting the island’s ‘cure’ with a series of tweets.

Rajoelina now wants more Artemisia to be cultivated in his country since its value in tons is “$3000 against $350 for rice.”

Currently, Madagascar has a production capacity of 3000 tons of Artemisia per year.

Convinced that “the hour of African solidarity” has come, the Malagasy leader spoke by videoconference with several of his peers on the continent to promote Covid-Organics, a herbal tonic.

Moreover, a delegation from Guinea-Bissau recently visited the island to recover batches of Artemisia destined for the fifteen countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Rajoelina provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday evening before announcing a series of measures to strengthen his country’s resilience against the virus.

Among the key measures taken by Mr. Rajoelina were the extension of the state of health emergency for 15 days and extending school closures except for examinations.

The suspension of all flights (domestic and international) and the closure of maritime borders for passengers are also being maintained.

In addition, the wearing of masks is mandatory throughout the country.

“Any offender will be punished by half a day of community service and the impounding of the vehicle for bus and bush taxi drivers,” the president warned.

To date, Madagascar has 149 Covid-19 patients, 99 of whom have been cured and only one serious case.

The virus has a slow contagion in the Indian Ocean island.