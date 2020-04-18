Covid-19: Malawi prohibits hospital services for Mozambicans

Malawian health authorities in the remote border district of Dedza have issued a blanket ban on hospital care for Mozambicans residing in the district of Angónia in western province of Tete over fears about the spread of coronavirus, APA can report on Saturday.Dedza district in Malawi, which shares a border with Mozambique has yet to register a positive case for Covid 19, but local officials say the pandemic could be spread by Mozambicans seeking health care services in that country.

So far, Mozambique has only 35 confirmed cases reported in the capital Maputo and the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Dedza District Commissioner, Emmanuel Bulukutu is quoted by Radio Mozambique as saying he has instructed traditional leaders, councilors and security to prevent foreigners, especially Mozambicans from the district of Angónia, from visiting that district, as they will be putting the Malawians’ lives risk.

As part of a drive to contain the spread of Covid-19, most southern African countries, including South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe, have previously announced full or partial restrictions.

Namibia was the latest to extend its stay-at-home order by two and a half weeks.

No southern African nations has a significant number of cases yet, except South Africa which has 2,415 so far.