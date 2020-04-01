Covid-19: Marseille’s ex-president Diouf dies in Dakar

The former president of Olympique de Marseille soccer club Pape Diouf died Tuesday evening in Dakar after contracting the coronavirus.Diouf was under treatment in the University hospital of Fann in Dakar. On Monday, the Health ministry announced two serious Covid-19 cases put under artificial breathing assistance, without mentioning the former Marseille chief.

Processes were underway until Tuesday to evacuate him to Nice, France from Senegal.

On Twitter, President Macky Sall paid tribute to “this great sport figure, this great committed leader and éminence grise of football. On behalf of the Nation, I send my sincerest condolences to his family.”

President Sall added he was following up the health condition of the patient since he was admitted to hospital. “I pay tribute to the health staff who made every effort to save his life,” President twitted.

Marseille also stated on twitter to have learned of the 68-year old Senegalese national’s death with sadness.

“Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club’s history. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the French club sympathizes.

The journalist and player’s agent was born in December, 18th 1951 in Abeche, Tchad. He moved to Marseille as a teenager but was on regular visits to Senegal, his home country.

His death is the first recorded in Senegal since March 2, 2020. The number of cases has climbed to 175 including 40 recoveries and one death while 134 are under treatment.