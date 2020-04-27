COVID-19: More Chinese medical supplies arrive for Africa

Published on 27.04.2020 at 23h21 by APA News

The third round of medical shipment by the Jack Ma Foundation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients across Africa arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday.The medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation include 4.6 million face masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed thanked Ma for continuing to show solidarity with Africa.

Representatives from the African Union AU) and the Ethiopian government attended the arrival event held at the Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services.

In March, Ma donated 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits, 1,000 protective suits and 1,000 face shields to each of the 54 African countries to assist them in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his second donation early this month, the Chinese billionaire also provided 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, 1 million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

Africa has so far registered close to 32,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID 19), with 1,423 deaths and more than 5,000 recoveries.