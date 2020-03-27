Covid-19: Moroccan creates respiratory assistance device

A Moroccan engineer has conceived a respiratory assistance machine in less than 24 hours using components at hand.Basing on his knowledge in electronics, Hamid El Mouden, living in the city of Tangier was able to develop this affordable breathing apparatus.

“I need technical and material support to develop the respirator. My wish is to sign a partnership with a company in order to be able to produce and market it,” he said.

As for the cost of this device, the Moroccan inventor said that “if we manage to produce 100 machines, the price would be between 3,000 and 5,000 DH. This price may fall depending on the number of machines produced,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the importance of the respiratory system which is an important tool for the treatment of patients with the severe Covid-19 form.

It has urged countries around the world to procure medical devices for respiratory assistance. WHO considers this device to be the last chance of survival for patients in acute respiratory distress.