Covid-19: Morocco, Africa’s 2nd-most affected country

The surge in new cases of Covid-19 contamination in recent months has placed Morocco as the 2ndmost pandemic-affected country in Africa just behind South Africa, which has 700,000 confirmed cases.Morocco, which currently records 103,119 confirmed cases, including 1,855 deaths, continues to climb the grim global and African hierarchy of the countries, which are the most severely hit by the new coronavirus.

Indeed, in just a few weeks, the Kingdom has accumulated the largest number of cases of contamination since the ease of a generalized containment of nearly three months, (March-June 2020).

In this dangerous slope where the average daily incidence of new cases exceeds, now the 2,000 mark, compared to just one hundred three months ago, Morocco has now surpassed Egypt (102,015 cases), a country yet three times more populous than the Kingdom.

Morocco is also ahead of two other most populous nations, Ethiopia and Nigeria, which have 69,709 and 57,242 cases, respectively.

This pandemic situation is putting a strain on Moroccan officials who are stretched thin between the surge of infections and the caring for affected patients.

It has been established that the crisis arising from the Covid-19 has had a significant impact on some sectors. It has had a devastating effect on all social and economic issues. Many pillars of citizens’ daily lives have been pushed around. This will also inevitably rewrite the maps of large economic swathes.

Hoping for a reduction in the number of cases of contamination, Moroccans must redouble their efforts in complying with hygiene, safety rules and preventive measures taken by the authorities.