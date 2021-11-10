Covid-19: Morocco ends night curfew

Morocco has lifted a night curfew it introduced in the kingdom to help curb the spread of Covid-19, a statement by the government said.The Moroccan government decided this on the basis of the recommendations by the Scientific and Technical Commission, to take a series of measures, including the lifting on Wednesday of the ban on night travels across the country, the statement explained.

This decision comes after the positive results of the national vaccination campaign and its impact on the improvement of the epidemiological situation, and in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency, it added.

Other measures have also been taken, including maintaining the obligation to present the vaccine pass or certificate of exemption from vaccination to travel abroad and to access all closed spaces (work premises, tourist sites, shops, cafes, restaurants, gyms, hammams and other public services).

It is also about the authorization of movement between prefectures and provinces without the presentation of any document, holding funerals, ceremonies and parties, in strict compliance with the preventive measures in force.

The closure of spaces where large gatherings are held or where large numbers of citizens are present is maintained.

The government affirms that it will ensure a regular assessment on the ground, a careful monitoring of all daily developments at regional and local levels, and take the necessary measures to preserve the health of its citizens.

It calls on all and sundry to continue to respect the preventive and sanitary measures in force, and encourages the non-vaccinated and those affected by the third dose to visit health facilities to be vaccinated.

This it says will help strengthen national efforts to accelerate the return to normal life in the kingdom.