COVID-19: Morocco extends curfew by 2 weeks

The Moroccan government is extending by two weeks the night curfew and other precautionary measures as of February 16 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.According to a statement by the Moroccan executive, the decision is motivated by the recommendations of the Scientific and Technical Committee according to whom new decisions are necessary since new variants (South African, English and Brazilian) of the virus have appeared in some neighbouring countries.

The government’s precautionary measures include the closure of restaurants, cafés, shops and supermarkets at 8 p.m., a nationwide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (except in exceptional cases) and a ban on public or private parties or gatherings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Morocco has spared no effort to break the chains of contamination.