Covid-19: Morocco extends state of health emergency by one month

The Moroccan government, on Thursday, decided to extend the state of health emergency for another month, until August 10 at 6:00 p.m.The draft decree relating to the extension of the state of health emergency was approved by the government council, at the end of a meeting led by the Prime Minister.

As a reminder, the state of health emergency was decreed as part of the measures instituted to fight against the propagation of the pandemic of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 15,079 people and killed 242, according to the last assessment of the Health Ministry.

It entered into force on March 20 and was initially scheduled to expire on April 20, before the authorities first decided to extend it by an additional month, until May 20, and then to order a second extension by three additional weeks, until June 10, 2020, followed by a third extension until July 10, 2020.