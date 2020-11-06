Covid-19: Morocco extends state of health emergency until December

The government of Morocco on Thursday extended the state of health emergency until December 10, as part of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.The decision was adopted during a cabinet meeting held in Rabat, the government spokesman said.

Under the law extending the state of health emergency, the government authority in charge of the interior is empowered to take, in light of the epidemic situation, all appropriate measures at the national level.

Similarly, the governors of prefectures and provinces are able to take all executive measures necessary to maintain public health order.

Morocco has recorded a dizzying rise in COVID-19 cases with 5,745 cases and 82 deaths just for on Wednesday, November 4. This situation requires taking more rigorous measures to contain the spread of the virus.