International › APA

Happening now

Covid-19: Morocco receives another 500,000 doses of vaccine

Published on 08.03.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Morocco, on Sunday, received a batch of 500,000 additional doses of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.This is the third consignment of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to arrive from Beijing, after the first and second on February 16 and January 27, 2021 respectively, taking the number of Chinese doses to 1.5 million.

In addition, there are three deliveries made by AstraZeneca, in several batches, totaling seven million doses.

This quantity of vaccines will allow the immunization campaign to continue at the same pace, without interruption. 

Morocco was able to administer the first shots to more than 3.9 million people, and the second to 578,942 people, until March 7.

The vaccination campaign, launched on January 28, is free for all citizens with the objective of immunizing 80 percent of the population, reducing and then eliminating cases of contamination and death due to the pandemic, while containing the spread of the virus.

Priority is given to front-line staff, in this case, public authorities, armed forces personnel, health professionals, teachers and the elderly, vulnerable to the virus, before extending it to the rest of the population.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top