Covid-19: Morocco receives another 500,000 doses of vaccine

Morocco, on Sunday, received a batch of 500,000 additional doses of the vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.This is the third consignment of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to arrive from Beijing, after the first and second on February 16 and January 27, 2021 respectively, taking the number of Chinese doses to 1.5 million.

In addition, there are three deliveries made by AstraZeneca, in several batches, totaling seven million doses.

This quantity of vaccines will allow the immunization campaign to continue at the same pace, without interruption.

Morocco was able to administer the first shots to more than 3.9 million people, and the second to 578,942 people, until March 7.

The vaccination campaign, launched on January 28, is free for all citizens with the objective of immunizing 80 percent of the population, reducing and then eliminating cases of contamination and death due to the pandemic, while containing the spread of the virus.

Priority is given to front-line staff, in this case, public authorities, armed forces personnel, health professionals, teachers and the elderly, vulnerable to the virus, before extending it to the rest of the population.