Covid-19: Morocco resumes higher learning in September

Normal interactive classes at universities and vocational training institutes in Morocco will resume as of next September, the Minister of National Education, Said Amzazi has announced.The minister, who was speaking as part of the parliamentary commission on education on Wednesday, said that these dates will be integral to schedules tailored to cope with the spread of Covid-19.

According to him, face-to-face courses for 2019/2020 have been completed, while the dates for the exams for higher education will be announced at a later date.

He explained, in this regard, that decisions must be taken in coordination with the ministries of Health and the Interior, because “the problem arises in relation to the mobility of students who have left the university housing estates to join their families, due to the closure of these structures except for international ones.”

On Tuesday, the Minister of National Education announced that the baccalaureate exams in Morocco for the 2019/2020 school year will be held in July and September and will only concern programmes offered before the suspension of classroom courses.