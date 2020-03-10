COVID-19: Mozambique monitoring situation ahead of AFCON tie against Cameroon

Mozambique is considering approaching the Confederation of African Football for the postponement of this month’s crunch 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group F tie against Cameroon in the wake of the coronavirus threat in the Central African country, Health Minister Armindo Tiago has said.Tiago said the Mozambican authorities are closely watching events in Cameroon where at least two cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed so far.

“Many countries are postponing games and we will carry out an analysis based on the number of infected cases in Cameroon, in which region the cases are and what is the intensity of transmission,” Tiago told journalists on Monday night.

Mozambique’s Mambas are expected to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on 26 March at the Estádio de la Reunification in Douala.

Both the Mambas and Indomitable Lions are on four points, followed by Cape Verde and Rwanda.