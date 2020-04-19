Covid-19: Mozambique suspends services to NGOs

The Mozambican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation will as of Monday suspends the provision of consular services and assistance to foreign non-governmental organizations as part of a drive to contain the spread of imported coronavirus infections, APA can report on SundayThe ministry’s spokesman, Geraldo Saranga, says that the suspension of those public services will be made in response to preventive measures against the new coronavirus.

Saranga is quoted by Radio Mozambique on Sunday as saying that some diplomatic and consular missions from Mozambique abroad have already returned to their work offices and others continue to work, from home, in the context of the prevention of Covid-19.

Mozambique has a total of 42 diplomatic and consular missions with 217 employees.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said the the country has 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 by Sunday, many of which are imported largely by air travel from abroad since many land borders have been closed under a national emergency decreed by President Filipe Nyusi early this month.