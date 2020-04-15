COVID-19: Nigeria to embark on transformation of economy

Nigeria has resolved to seize to turn the challenges of the coronavirus crisis into repositioning itself and fully transform into a modern, sophisticated and inclusive economy.The country, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will strive to be self-sufficient, rewards the hardworking, but protects the poor and vulnerable and can compete internationally across a range of strategic sectors.

The CBN on Wednesday in Abuja released the agenda on the proposed new Nigeria believing that as a nation, “we cannot afford to continue relying on the world for our food, education and healthcare”.

The Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emiefele, said that in order to achieve this goal, the government would immediately begin to build a base of high quality infrastructure, including reliable power that can engender industrial activity.

The country would also start to support both smallholder and large scale agriculture production in select staple and cash crops as well as create an ecosystem of factories, storages, and logistics companies that move raw materials to factories and finished goods to markets;

“We will use our fiscal priorities to create a robust educational system that enables critical thinking and creativity, which would better prepare our children for the world of tomorrow.

“Also develop a healthcare system that is trusted to keep all Nigerians healthy, irrespective of social class and facilitate access to cheap and long-term credit for SMEs and large corporates,” he said.

The nation, he said, would develop and strengthen pro-poor policies that bring financial services and security to the poor and the vulnerable and expedite the development of venture capitalists for nurturing new ideas and engendering Nigerian businesses to compete globally.

“India is in a position to ban exports because it is producing critical drugs and medical supplies that the rest of the world needs. It also has companies that are global champions, and even making mergers and acquisitions in advanced nations. Why should this be out of our reach?

“We have the companies too; we have the manpower and some of the best brains in the world from the Americas to Europe and from Asia to Africa are Nigerians; driving global innovations in all fields. Nigerians are successful everywhere, and are already one of the most sought after immigrant groups in the United States.

“But now is the time to seize this opportunity and create an environment that empowers our people to thrive within our own shores,” he added.