Covid-19: Nigeria to reopen schools on August 4

The Nigerian government has announced August 4 as the resumption date for schools across the country.A statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Education on Monday in Abuja said that secondary schools in the country would reopen on August 4 for pupils in exit classes to sit for their examinations.

The students will have two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, organised by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), while the examinations would commence on August 17, according to the statement.

It added that the announcement followed the decision at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the federal ministry of education, commissioners for education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, the proprietors of private schools, and chief executives of examination bodies.

“Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed,” the statement said.

It explained that another meeting is to be convened on Tuesday, July 28, between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.