COVID-19: Nigeria transforming its health sector

The Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Mr. Boss Mustapha, says that despite the devastating effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy, the pandemic brought about development of the critical infrastructure in the country’s health sector.Mustapha, who is also the chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, observed that the infrastructure was critical to improved healthcare system in Nigeria.

Delivering the keynote address at the 8th anniversary lecture of Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited, in Lagos on Thursday, Mustapha noted that so far Nigeria has activated 69 molecular laboratories for Covid -19 testing across the country and that 37 new treatment centres and ICUs are being built across the country

Represented by Dr. Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Mustapha disclosed that there has been an unprecedented commitment of resources to public health by the organized private sector in Nigeria.

“It is hoped that the linkages created with the private sector through COVID-19 will continue and help to strengthen other parts of the health system. COVID-19 has stimulated local production of face masks and shields, other PPEs, sanitizers, etc. This has helped many SMEs, and if scaled, will contribute to the recovery of the overall national economy,” he said.

According to him, irrespective of the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19, Nigeria also faced challenges at the peak of the pandemic. He said inadequately equipped treatment centres, inadequate critical care equipment and supplies like beds, oxygen and ventilators etc affected the nation at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Despite great efforts towards optimizing laboratory capacity, the sample collection/testing rate remain low in many states. Increase in financial hardships, crime and domestic violence during the lockdown, thus prolonged enforcement was unsustainable.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Anniversary Lecture, Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, urged the federal government and indeed African leaders to adopt resilience approach in fighting COVID-19 and other challenges facing the region. He says that Africa has turned the grim outlook of the virus into one of unbelievable optimism.

Prof. Bode said Africa rose up as one in the fight against COVID-19. “A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic started in China and soon spread to Europe and America. Predictions were dire for the developed world as we watched the wildfire spread of this disease and its unmitigated, rising morbidity and mortality figures.

“Even before it was declared a pandemic, the most optimistic outlook for Africa was apocalyptic. Our people rose as one and, in a concerted effort, the like of which we have not witnessed in 60 years, we turned the grim outlook into one of unbelievable optimism, now the object of several studies from other climes. We must harness this resilience and adapt it in confronting other challenges facing the region,” he said.

In her welcome address, the Editor and publisher of Realnews Magazine, Ms. Maureen Chigbo stated that Africa has survived the predictions of the Western world. She said that Africa has disappointed the doomsday prophets.

Chigbo noted that against various predictions that Africa will witness millions of deaths from the virus, the fact is that as at November 10, the death toll for the continent was 45,647 from 1,894,367 reported cases with 1,598,594 recoveries. She said the statistics represented a mixed bag of sadness and relief, there is sadness; because the death of one person is one too many.

“We cannot wish away the pain and loss of human lives, but at the same time, we can draw consolation from the fact that the death toll is not as predicted. The question then is how did Africa disappoint the doomsday prophets? Was it a fluke or as a result of steadfastness and painstaking efforts by African governments and health professionals?