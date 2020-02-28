COVID-19: Nigerian agency announces suspension of pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the suspension of pilgrims from travelling to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.NAHCON explained that arrangements for intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia for Umrah or to visit the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah have been suspended until further notice.

Ms. Fatima Sanda Usara, Head Public Affairs, NAHCON said on Friday that the decision became necessary following the temporary suspension of Umrah by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection).

Nigeria on Friday confirmed first case of Coronavirus through an Italian, who works in Nigeria and had just returned from Italy.

The COVID-19 has recorded many fatalities and some countries with confirmed cases have shut down schools and other social gatherings.

The National Centre for Disease Control, an Agency and Federal Ministry of Health, has taken all the necessary measures to prevent the disease from spreading in Nigeria.

“NAHCON identifies with this courageous step by Saudi Arabia and affirms its commitment and cooperation in the interest of world Muslims and humanity in general.

“Nigerian pilgrims for the Umrah should note that this suspension is effective on those who have already been issued travel visas and about to embark on the journey as well as for those planning to do so in the nearest future,” the Commission said.