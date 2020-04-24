COVID-19: Nigerian govt offers students free subscription to e-learning

Following the closure of schools due to COVID-19, the Nigeria government has granted free subscription to e-learning to students through some selected sites in partnership with some major networks.Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, made this known during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said the federal government’s free subscription would give access to selected sites for free lectures.

According to him, Airtel users can browse the site for free while MTN and Glo are still adjusting their technical system for their subscribers to access the free site, adding that both Radio and Television stations could also be accessed for the lecture.

He said the online classes were conducted like the offline and that the classes could be taken in real time if the students were online and they could also get the lectures after the classes were over and such student was not online at such time.

He said what the ministry was doing was to synchronise them in order to meet the yearnings of the students during the lockdown period due to COVID-19.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Kenyamo, said the health workers who were recently relieved of their appointment would have to engage the ministry for a possible way out of the impasse.

He said that though the ministry did not have the details of what led to the disengagement of their appointment, but “our duty is to act as conciliator, stressing that since the courts were not sitting, the ministry would not sit akimbo.