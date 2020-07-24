International › APA

Happening now

COVID-19: No Eid Al Adha prayer in Morocco mosques

Published on 24.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Eid Al Adha prayer will not take place in mosques to limit the spread of Covid-19, the Moroccan Ministry of Habous and Islamic Affairs announced Friday.In a statement, the ministry reminded citizens that the prevention against the coronavirus does not allow the Aid Al Adha prayer to be performed in mosques as this prayer can be performed at home and preaching is not a condition.

 

The time of prayer begins half an hour after sunrise until noon, the same source added.

 

To date, Morocco recorded 18,834 confirmed Covid-19cases, including 299 deaths and 16,100 recoveries.

 

