Covid-19: Over 7 million S/Africans vaccinated to date – Agency

Over seven million vaccine doses has been administered to date in South Africa, with some 194,891 people being the latest to be given the jabs on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.According to the ministry, the country has administered 7,065,432 Covid-19 jabs, with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounting for 1,386,580 and the double-dose Pfizer vaccine contributing 5,678,852 jabs.

South Africa detected 17,351 new Covid-19 cases from the 71,061 tests that were performed on Wednesday, the ministry said.

In addition, some 520 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, pushing the tally to 70,908 deaths to date, it said.

Meanwhile, this country now has a total of 2,408,525 laboratory-confirmed cases, representing a 24.4% positivity rate, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The hardest-hit provinces were Gauteng with 5,204 new infections, followed by 4,667 cases in the Western Cape, and 1,975 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

“There has been an increase of 726 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

The Geneva-based World Health Organisation said there were 195,266,156 confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, some 4,180,161 deaths and 3,829,935,772 administered vaccine doses as of July 28.