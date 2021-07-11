Covid-19: Ramaphosa mourns Jo’burg mayor

International › APA

Published on 11.07.2021 at 08h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the death of Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhuba as a loss to both the city and Gauteng province at large.The mayor, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, used to post public health messages to educate his people on how to take care of themselves and help others as well. 

Ramaphosa lauded Makhubo for his contribution to the national effort to fight the pandemic.

“Since he received his own diagnosis in June this year, Mayor Makhubo regularly posted public health messages urging people to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others,” Ramaphosa said.

He added: “The passing of Mayor Makhubo is a stark reminder of the threat posed by this deadly pandemic against which we are all extremely vulnerable.”

Ramaphosa said Makhubo was an experienced public servant in the city — including as a member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance, as leader of the opposition in council, and then as mayor.

“Losing Makhubo at such a difficult time for the City of Johannesburg and the country is a blow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and with his colleagues at this difficult time,” he said.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday. 

