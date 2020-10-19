Covid-19: Ramaphosa wishes health minister speedy recovery

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday wished Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and wife May “a safe and speedy recovery” from the Covid-19 infection, the Presidency has said.Mkhize and his wife, who are both medical doctors, tested positive for the virus on Sunday, according to the presidency.

“The president wishes the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and joins the minister in calling on all South Africans to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic,” the Presidency said.

Mkhize warned fellow South Africans to wear their masks and not to reverse the gains of the past few months, adding that they should be on guard for “a second wave.”

“Let us not dare regress. Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave,” Mkhize said.

He added: “This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore, we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love.”

On Sunday Mkhize reported having “some mild symptoms, feeling abnormally exhausted”, while his wife had “a cough and was felt dizzy and exhausted as well.”

Mkhize’s wife has been admitted to a hospital, while the minister was in self-quarantine at their home.

“I am now in quarantine at home. Both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,” Mkhize said.

Over 18,400 people have died from the disease since March 2020 when it broke out in the country, the health ministry said.