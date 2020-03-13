COVID-19: Repatriated S/Africans to be housed at remote resort – Minister

A remote South African resort in the northern city of Polokwane will on Friday host the 122 people being repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.“Three sites were identified. Of the three sites that were shortlisted, the Ranch Hotel and Resort was selected for the quarantine,” the minister said.

Mkhize reiterated that those returning home were not sick but healthy citizens.

An aircraft was dispatched to China two days ago to repatriate the South Africans from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

But those who test positive for the virus during the quarantine will be removed and taken for treatment, he said.

All military and health ministry personnel, including the crew that undertook the repatriation, will be housed at the posh resort.

To allay the hotel workers’ fears, the minister said, an insurance company has partnered with government to offer a limited life cover to them.

The hotel staff would also receive medical screening ahead of the arrival of the South Africans on Friday.

With the country’s military personnel leading the operations, Mkhize reiterated that military rules would apply – with police playing a supportive role during the two-week quarantine.