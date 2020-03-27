Covid-19: Royal Air Maroc applies provisional cuts on staff salaries

The Moroccan civil aviation company, Royal Air Maroc, has decided to apply provisional deductions on the salaries of its staff of up to 30 percent, a source within the company told APA Thursday.The amount of net salary withheld will be returned to employees at the end of the crisis and as soon as the situation of the company allows it, adding that RAM has no more income since the suspension of air routes.

This provision will apply to all categories of RAM staff and will be applied by net monthly salary level.

As a reminder, Royal Air Maroc had suspended on March 15 all its international flights until further notice.

The move was taken in application of the Moroccan government’s decision to suspend all air routes in order to contain the coronavirus epidemic.