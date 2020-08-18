Covid-19: Rwanda introduces first ever sanitizing walk-through gate

Rwandan health officials on Tuesday introduced the first ever disinfection kiosks, a made-in-Rwanda anti-Covid-19 solution that technologically facilitates full-body disinfection with a walk-through gate sanitizing.The gates which are mainly designed to automatically spray disinfectants on individuals who walk through them are designed exclusively for this purpose, according to the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), DR Sabin Nsanzimana.

Each kiosk costs 10,350,000 Rwandan Franc ($10.800) but there are cheaper models that don’t have the option of collecting information costing less, according to the RBC boss.

SMS Group that developed the new technology said they are capable of manufacturing up to five kiosks a day but can step up their capacity depending on the demand.

All the raw materials for making the kiosks were sourced in Rwanda, except for cameras that could not be found on the local market, said Mike Byusa, a leading partner of the company hired by SMS group to develop the new technology.

Although these anti-viral walk-through gates are not useful to disinfect the virus already transmitted in the human body, they do help prevent the spread by disinfecting the outer self of a human being.

As of Tuesday, Rwandan health officials reported 87 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 2,540.