COVID-19: Rwanda quarantines 69 people from Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi

At least 69 people were placed in quarantine over coronavirus fears at different border crossing between Rwanda and neighboring countries over the last two days, after the country has reported more coronavirus cases, senior local administrative officials revealed Tuesday.Amid the outbreak, Rwanda National Police announced its plan to increase the deployment of uniformed personnel to implement quarantine measures across all 30 districts of the country.

Most of these people were from Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania, the statement issued by the ministry of Health said.

In a move to encourage what’s known as social distancing, cafes, restaurants, gyms, museums, schools and other institutions across the country have closed.

Public gatherings like religious services and business, social and sporting events have been cancelled.

According to health experts, COVID-19 can be transmitted when people with the virus cough or exhale, releasing tiny contaminated droplets into the air, which others can breathe in or pick up when their hands touch surfaces the droplets have landed on.

It said that placing people in quarantine reduces social contact to limit opportunities for transmission of a virus, helping to avoid a huge spike in cases that would overwhelm health services.

Anyone who arrived in Rwanda within the past two weeks is required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival and follow all self-quarantine guidelines from the ministry of Health.