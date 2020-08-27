Covid-19: Rwanda reinstates lockdown measures

The Rwandan government has reinstated new lockdown measures including movement restrictions between provinces and the capital Kigali due to a new spike in COVID-19 cases, an official statement revealed on Thursday.According to one of the resolutions from a cabinet’s meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame, the new measures are aimed at containing the outbreak after Kigali became the most affected region in the country.

Under the new lockdown measures, movements across the country are prohibited from 7pm to 5 am in line with a curfew imposed to limit the spread of the disease.

Although the government began easing some restrictions since May 4, measures limiting the movement of people remain in place nationwide.

Public transport are from now on prohibited between provices and Kigali city.

The wearing of face masks in public is mandatory and some public sector and private businesses have been permitted to resume under strict conditions and only using 30 percent of essential staff.

Hotels and restaurants can operate with only food services but must be closed at 19:00.

Individual sporting activity is allowed in open spaces, but facilities, gyms, and recreation centers remain closed.

All bars, schools, universities, and places of worship remain closed.

Meetings in public spaces and mass gatherings are prohibited.

Rwanda’s land borders remain closed except for goods and cargo.

The Rwandan government authorised the reopening of Kigali International Airport for commercial flights from August 1 but all passengers, including those in transit, are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Rwanda.

For those staying in Rwanda will have to take a second test upon arrival and stay in designated hotels at their own cost until the result is confirmed.

As of Wednesday Rwanda’s COVID-19 cases reached 3,625 after 88 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health ministry said.