COVID-19: Rwanda will house Burundian students as home return rejected

A group of Burundian students in Rwanda will be accommodated for the time being after a return to their country was rejected by officials in Bujumbura wary of the coronavirus, a senior official in Kigali revealed on Monday.Rwanda’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Education in Charge Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Claudette Irere on confirmed that the Burundians who were pursuing their secondary studies in the country will be temporarily accommodated at two established facilities in Kigali.

They were denied by Burundian authorities to return home over fears of importing the coronavirus disease that was confirmed in Rwanda over the weekend.

Irere did not provide the number of Burundian students who were refused entry while attempting to return to their native country.

The move comes after the ministry of Education ordered Sunday that all public and private schools be closed for two weeks after Rwandan health officials confirmed five cases of coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Large public events including concerts, sports and church services have been banned in Rwanda effective Sunday and all scheduled matches in the country’s football League were played behind closed doors.

On Monday, the management of the Institute of National Museums of Rwanda (INMR) announced the decision to temporarily close down as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

Foreign nationals who visited China and other countries affected by COVID-19 in the past 14 days prior to their arrival to Rwanda will be denied entry.

Rwanda’s main carrier, RwandAir, has suspended all trips to Israel, Guanzhou in China and Mumbai in India.