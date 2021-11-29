International › APA

Happening now

COVID-19: RwandAir suspends flights to South Africa, Zimbabwe over Omicron

Published on 29.11.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Rwanda flag carrier ‘RwandAir’ on Sunday announced the suspension of all flights to to South Africa and Zimbabwe over the Omicron outbreak.The airline, together with health authorities in Rwanda, is monitoring the current challenges posed by the new coronavirus  variant, it said.

The World Health Organization announced Friday that its Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) assessed the SARS-CoV-2 variant: B.1.1.529. and found that this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning.

It said that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.”

The new variant has been named Omicron.

With 59 confirmed cases of the new variant identified in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, as of November 26, there were no confirmed cases in Rwanda.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top