COVID-19: Rwandan gov’t cautions people on visits, unnecessarily movements

Rwanda’s Prime Minister office on Wednesday warned people against violating current measures put in place, reminding that unnecessarily movements including visits to friends and family as well as hosting people in homes is highly discouraged.”The new measures are being implemented in the spirit of continuous fight against COVID-19, the statement said.

According to the new directives travels should also be limited to the strict minimum for important projects or programs follow-up.

On Wednesday Rwanda National Police intensified operations to enforce the Prime Minister’s tightened directives.

In a leaked correspondence obtained by APA in Kigali, drivers arrested for drink and drive cases, will be held at the screening centers up to the end of curfew time (in the morning). They will also be fined and their vehicles confiscated for one month, the Police said in a leaked internal correspondence.

Other new measures instruct that drivers (not drink and drive) intercepted during curfew hours shall be held at screening center and be released in the morning after curfew while their vehicles will be impounded for five days and released after paying fines.

People arrested drinking and selling alcohol in bars will be detained at designated places for two days and be released after paying fines. They will be advised to isolate themselves at their homes for two

weeks and to get covid-19 test before reporting back to their duties.

Their employers shall be informed to this effect, it added. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) reminded that site coordinators should ensure data capture of all people held at screening centers to

facilitate tracking of repeate offenders for stronger punitive measures and timely sharing of information with their employers.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Rwanda has risen by 26 to 1,655 in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were also 10 more recoveries, bringing the total number of treated cases to 848.

Currently movements across the country are prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am in line with the curfew imposed to limit the spread of the disease.