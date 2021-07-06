Covid-19: S/Africa witnesses over 12,500 new cases overnight

South Africa has recorded 12,512 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed 2,075,409 infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in Tuesday.“This increase represents a 31.6 percent positivity rate, which is higher than yesterday (30.2 percent),” the NICD said.

The NICD said: “As per the Ministry of Health, a further 331 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62,171 to date.”

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng Province (60 percent), followed by the Western Cape Province (10 percent), they said.

Limpopo Province accounted for 7 percent, KwaZulu-Natal for 6 percent, the North West and Mpumalanga Province each for 5 percent, the Eastern Cape for 3 percent, the Free State for 2 percent and Northern Cape for 1 percent of the new cases, it added.

Some 13,489,570 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the ministry said, adding that an increase of 566 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.