COVID-19: S/African minister denies graft allegations

A South African minister has denied that her family was involved in alleged corruption in the procurement of coronavirus goods and services for schools, APA learnt on Wednesday.Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga dismissed the allegations that her husband was involved in alleged corrupt procuring of Covid-19 products as “desperate and far-fetched.”

Some social media platforms have alleged that the minister’s husband, Mathole Motshekga, who is also an academic and a politician, was allegedly involved in the production of sanitisers for schools as part of the country’s fight against the virus.

“The allegations are absolutely not true and totally malicious.

“Dr Mathole Motshekga, husband to Minister Angie Motshekga, does not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

The office pointed out that the minister’s husband was indeed a politician in his own right and a long-standing member of parliament, apart from being a law and political science professor.

But he was not involved in the alleged malpractices as reported on social media, the minister’s office said.

“Dr Motshekga, as a Law and Political Science Professor recognised by many prestigious universities in the country, spends his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African Heritage, Laws and Political Science,” the office added.