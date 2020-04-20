Covid-19: S/Leone president self-isolate as bodyguard tests positive

Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio, said on Monday he is going into self-isolation after one of his bodyguards tested positive for Covid-19.President Bio made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.

He said he would be working from home for the next 14 days of self-isolation.

Bio assured his compatriots that neither himself, nor any member of his family had shown any sign or symptom consistent with the viral infection.

According to the president, the bodyguard who wasn’t named had been in quarantine where he tested positive for the virus.

Monday’s announcement came as a surprise to a nation that had been expecting an announcement for another nationwide lockdown in response to growing number of cases of the viral pandemic.

The presidency repeatedly postponed a press conference scheduled for the day about three times, before the president finally made the televised address.

Many had expected an announcement confirming another lockdown, following calls by pressure groups, including the professional association representing medical doctors.

Eight new cases were confirmed in Sierra Leone on Monday, bringing the total to 43.