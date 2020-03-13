COVID 19: Senegal confirms five new cases

The Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action on Thursday afternoon confirmed five new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.By Edouard Touré

“On Thursday, March 12, the Pasteur Institute of Dakar notified the Ministry of Health and Social Action of the results of today’s virology tests. The results are as follows: five suspected cases tested positive for Covid-19. They are direct contacts, members of the same family circle of the Senegalese patient who returned from Italy and tested positive on March 11, 2020. They have been admitted to the infectious diseases service at Fann”, the ministry said in a statement.

It said one suspected case tested negative for the virus.

Since March 2, ten cases have been confirmed in Senegal, two of them cured and eight still under treatment, the statement added.

Senegal confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 2 from a French citizen returning from holidays.

To date, Covid-19 has killed 4,718 people out of over 127.000 confirmed cases in 116 countries.