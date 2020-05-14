Covid-19: Senegal FA to resume competitions in November

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) is planning to resume its domestic competitions in November 2020, reports said on Thursday.In a statement copied to APA on Thursday, the Senegalese football governing body “after examining the context of the pandemic (Covid-19) which is becoming increasingly worrying and the decision of the authorities to extend the state of emergency, did not consider it appropriate to (continue) in the immediate future the various leagues.”

According to the FSF’s new programming, the championships of Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Nationale 1, Nationale 2 and women’s football (Divisions 1 and 2) should be completed in November 2020.

The continuation of the elite championship will, among other things, make it possible to appoint the two representatives of Senegal in the inter-club competitions of the continent, namely the African Champions League and the CAF Cup. The top flight league was stopped early March after the 13th day. At that time, Teungueth Football Club was the undisputed leader with 33 points.

In addition, the structure led by Mr. Augustin Senghor opted for “the formula of Play off and Play down” so that these games are played as soon as possible. In the same vein, it plans to “finish the regional championships between November 1 and December 31, 2020 in the form of a play off or a direct elimination match to determine the teams qualified for the tournament to move up to National 2.”

In its deliberation, the Senegalese Football Federation noted the postponement, until the 2020/2021 season, of “all competitions of small categories and beach soccer.” In addition, the federation extended “the contracts between clubs, players and coaches until the end of the second half of the 2019/2020 season.”

The FSF also approved “the implementation of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan for Senegalese football and the provisional budget intended to feed the special fund created for this purpose.”

In order to alleviate the suffering of professional and amateur clubs and certain associated groups affected by the health crisis, the Senegalese football governing body has allocated them “a grant from its own funds pending the mobilisation of support from the state, FIFA and CAF.”