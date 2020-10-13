Covid-19: Senegal-Mauritania football friendly canceled

Senegal’s game against Mauritanian scheduled at 19h GMT in Thies on Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases among the Mauritanian football entourage.By Oumar Dembélé

The Senegalese Football Federation announced the cancellation of the friendly after eight members of the Mauritanian team tested positive for COVID-19.

“In accordance with FIFA and CAF health protocols, eight members of the Mauritanian Football Federation delegation unfortunately tested positive,” the FSF said in a statement.

The decision to cancel the game was made “after consultations between the two parties and CAF,” it added, expressing “its solidarity” to the Mauritanian federation and wish speedy recovery to those infected.

The Mourabitounes arrived in Senegal on Saturday morning before going to their base camp in Saly, in the facilities of the Diambars training center.

They had beaten Sierra Leone 2-1 in Nouakchott four days earlier, boosting their confidence ahead of the match against Senegal who were defeated by Morocco 3-1 in Rabat on Friday.