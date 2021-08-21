Covid-19: Senegal receives two oxygen plants

Senegal is strengthening its oxygen autonomy as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.This important acquisition is part of the government’s strategy to equip all hospitals in Senegal with oxygen plants. The reception of these first two oxygen plants is part of a global order of 35 oxygen plants placed by the State of Senegal.

They will be installed at the Fann Hospital in Dakar and Dalal Jamm in Guédiawaye (Dakar department) and are intended to considerably reinforce the oxygen autonomy of these Epidemic Treatment Centres (ETC). “In a progressive manner, each month, we will receive two oxygen plants to cover the entire country,” said Health Minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr.

The importance of these plants is that they are configured in containers. “All we have to do is plug them in and start producing oxygen. This will allow us to save the entire infrastructure that had to accompany them. They are modern plants with the latest technology. They can produce up to 40 cubic metres of oxygen per hour and fill bottles for other health facilities,” the Minister added.

He added that the Senegalese health system is now autonomous because all hospitals in Senegal are equipped with oxygen plants. He added that the two plants will further strengthen the autonomy of these two health institutions in oxygen.

Affected by the Delta variant, Senegal has already recorded 1648 deaths as of 19 August 2021. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the country has recorded 71,628 positive cases of which 56,331 have recovered and 13,648 are under treatment.