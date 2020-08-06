COVID-19: Senegal to announce new regulation, control measures

Senegal’s authority is to announce new “regulation and control” measures in the face of the escalation of Covid-19 cases in the country, report said on Thursday.The Ministry of the Interior, Aly Ngouille Ndiaye will explain to the press on Friday afternoon how he and the Armed Forces will deploy the “special device” as requested by President Macky Sall during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Since the end of the state of emergency, a large part of the population has not been respecting the compulsory wearing of facemasks. Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to spread.

As of Thursday, August 6, Senegal has 10,715 Covid-19 cases including 7,101 recoveries and 223 deaths. 3390 patients are under treatment including 33 serious cases.

President Sall wants the new system to be focused on beaches, gatherings and throughout the national territory.

Thus, he “launched an appeal to the youth to strengthen the daily community advocacy for the generalized observance of barrier measures and the mandatory and systematic wearing of masks in transport and places open to the public, under penalty of a fine, in case of infringement.”

Commenting on the measures to be implemented, the daily Le Quotidien said there will be a “reinforcement to break the recalcitrant” to the barrier measures.