“Covid-19 solidarity” key to ending African conflicts – Minister

Africa should use the same unity and resilience shown in the fight against Covid-19 to combat other challenges facing the continent, South African International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has said.The minister said this when she addressed a two-day 37th Executive Council of the African Union session which ends on Wednesday.

“As we continue to fight the pandemic, we should not lose sight of the challenges that we continue to face as a continent,” Pandor said in her capacity as the chairperson of the council.

She added: “The ongoing conflicts in Africa and the difficulties we continue to face in our collective quest to silence the guns by 2020 are a serious cause for concern, and must be addressed with the urgency and vigour they deserve.”

The minister said the impact of climate change, drought, extreme levels of poverty and increasing numbers of unemployment continued to hamper Africa’s development.

“This requires us to spare no effort or resources to ensure that the continent realises its socio-economic potential and its vision as outlined in the AU’s Agenda 2063,” she said.

Pandor said the continent’s challenges needed an AU that was well resourced and capable of addressing the challenges on the continent, which continued unabated — even during the pandemic.

“The AU must develop its ability to support the continent in establishing functional institutions that can withstand emergencies such as Covid-19,” Pandor said.

The session, before it ends, will also discuss the recommendations of the Permanent Representative Committee regarding the 2021 AU budget, as well as progress that has been achieved thus far in the AU’s efforts to improve its financial management.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the current AU chairman of the continental organisation which dates back to early 1960s.