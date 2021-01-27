Covid-19: State of emergency extended in Dakar, Thies

The Senegalese government has extended a state of emergency with a partial curfew in the regions of Dakar and Thies until February 20, 2021.In a statement released Tuesday evening, the Minister of Interior, Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said therefore that this measure, taken on January 05 to contain the spread of the Covid-19, remains in force.

“The President of the Republic has declared a state of health disaster in the regions of Dakar and Thies, in order to reduce the spread of the Covid-19. Pursuant to this decision, the Minister of Interior informs the populations of the measures in force in these two regions until February 20,” a statement from the minister read.

He also said the ban on the movement of people and goods from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., demonstrations and gatherings on public roads, and all private meetings such as baptisms, weddings, receptions and religious events would be maintained.

The minister also emphasised that the ban applies to all gatherings in public places, including hotels, theaters, dance halls, bars, cafes, tea rooms, beaches, weekly markets, grounds and halls dedicated to sport.

Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome reminded the public that the compulsory wearing of protective masks will remain in force in public and private places, as well as in means of transport across the country.

President Macky Sall on January 19, 2021 promulgated the 2021-18 law amending the 69-29 law of April 29, 1969 relating to the state of emergency and a state of siege.

According to the Senegalese authorities, the regions of Dakar and Thies account for 90 percent of Covid-19 infections.

As of January 26, Senegal recorded 25,127 cases of Covid-19, including 20,870 recoveries and 592 deaths.