Covid-19 state of emergency in Ethiopia

Ethiopia has declared state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the spread of the disease increases steadily.The emergency law comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 55 with two deaths and four recoveries.

Despite the various measures taken by the government, data shows a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, the statement added.

As part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, schools and universities were closed and non-essential workers are delivering service from home.

The country’s minister of Health Dr. Liya Tadesse said three new cases of coronavirus (COVID19) were confirmed over the past 24 hours and this brings the total COVID19 cases in Ethiopia to 55.

All the three confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Two of the confirmed cases have travel history abroad and the other patients in a resident of Awi zone, Amhara regional state.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.4 million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally.

More than 82,000 people have died and more than 300,000 have recovered from the virus.