COVID-19: Students return to schools as classes set to resume in Rwnda

Published on 29.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Secondary students across Rwanda have started to return to their respective schools from Thursday as classes are set to resume next week across the country with instructions to observe strict safety regulations, a senior official from the ministry of Education told APA in Kigali.The Ministry of Education decided to suspend  all schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak in Rwanda  in mid-March this year.

Ahead of resuming activities at some  schools, measures like handwashing stations, physical distancing, mask  wearing and temperature checks are being integrated into school life,  Rwanda’s minister of Education Dr Valentine Uwamariya said.

In  case of an emergency, or if there is a student showing signs of  COVID-19coronavirus, the senior Rwandan government officials said that  all schools have been instructed to establish a two-room dispensary to  help such students.

“We have requested schools to set aside two  rooms where students that show Covid-19 signs, or even when there is an  emergency can be taken,” she said.

Besides the dispensaries,  other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools include having  in place hand washing facilities, ensuring that students and staff wear  face masks and observing social distancing.

Uwamariya said that secondary schools under the national programme have until November in order to be allowed to reopen.

“International  secondary schools will also reopen this month, but those that are under  the national programme will resume next month under specific  guidelines,” she said, adding that a detailed time table will be  provided to guide the process.

The reopening of other sections,  including nursery and primary schools will be determined by the  experience with those that will have reopened.

