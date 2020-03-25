Covid-19: Sudan receives donation of Chinese billionaire for Africa

Sudan has received thousands of medical equipments as part of donation of the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation to African countries to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.Sudan Health minister, Akram Altoom has received the donation which was delivered by Ethiopia airlines on late Monday at Khartoum airport.

The minister said the equipment consisted of 2,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1000 protective suits.

Speaking during a press conferene at khartoum airport, he thanked the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on behalf of Sudanese peopl and governments for the crucial donation.

He ordered health officals to deploy the equipment immediately to states for medics on cross borders who “daily deal with travelers and suspects “of the virus.