Covid-19: Travellers from Tanzania could face Oman ban

Published on 16.02.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

The Sultanate of Oman may include Tanzania on a list of countries from where travellers will be banned as the Gulf state moves to stem the tide of Covid–19 infections, APA can report on Tuesday.The Tanzanian government has refused to accept that the coronavirus pandemic has reahced the country where hundreds of people have died of a respiratory disease in recent months.

Quoting Health minister Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saeed the official news agency in Oman said the East African country is one of several nations earmarked for the ban over fears that allowing travellers from them could see a spike in cases in the Sultanate.

Dr  Al-Saeed said already travellers from the East African country have accounted for an 18 percent Covid-19 infection rate.

“This is very high” he said adding that flights from countries such as Tanzania may be cancelled.

He stopped short of giving a date when the ban would come into effect.

